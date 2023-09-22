Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 10,000 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of KGC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.