Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $312,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

