Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

