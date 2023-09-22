AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,951 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

AVEM opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.