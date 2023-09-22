AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,791 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

