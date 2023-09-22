AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $542,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $144,069,000.

EFV stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

