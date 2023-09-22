AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,488 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,477 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,368 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

