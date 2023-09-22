AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $453,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 130,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $31.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

