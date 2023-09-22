AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.63 and a 200 day moving average of $459.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

