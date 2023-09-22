AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

