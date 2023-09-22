AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

