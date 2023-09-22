AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.