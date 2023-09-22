AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after buying an additional 817,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,429,000 after buying an additional 76,195 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

