AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

