AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

