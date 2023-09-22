AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.00 and a 200 day moving average of $260.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

