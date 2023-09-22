AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

