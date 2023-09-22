AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

