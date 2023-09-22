AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

