AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 7,414 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,105,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,269,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 878,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,770,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.