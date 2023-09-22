AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,184 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

