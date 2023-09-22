AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,772 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

