AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.