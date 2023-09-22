Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

