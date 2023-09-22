Aflac Incorporated to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Down 1.3 %

AFL stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Aflac has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $1,748,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $220,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $34,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.