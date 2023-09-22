Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.73 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 201.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.