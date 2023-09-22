Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $109.74 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after purchasing an additional 386,125 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.