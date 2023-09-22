AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -553.85%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

