Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading Down 12.6%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 11,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 433,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Ainos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 515.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ainos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ainos, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:AIMD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

