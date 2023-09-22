Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.93

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Aisin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). Aisin had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aisin Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.