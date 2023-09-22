Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Down 5.4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $48.56. 480,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 672,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,091,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,091,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 55,745 shares worth $2,653,443. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

