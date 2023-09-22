Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $95,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

