Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC cut their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.81. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $167.67 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

