Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $167.67 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

