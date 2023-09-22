Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300,000 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 1.3% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 1.25% of Graco worth $181,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $73.29 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

