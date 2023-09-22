Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 4.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.38% of NIKE worth $636,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NKE stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

