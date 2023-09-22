Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 1,815,100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815,100 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $360,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,157,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,775,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.90 and its 200-day moving average is $298.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

