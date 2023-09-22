Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up about 0.3% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.44% of Bath & Body Works worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
