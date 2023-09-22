Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.34. Alector shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 179,704 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

