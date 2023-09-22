Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

