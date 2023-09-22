Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
BABA stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
