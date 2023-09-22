Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.83 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

