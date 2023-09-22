Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.