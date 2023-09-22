Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

