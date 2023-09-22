Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Major Shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. Purchases 6,917,837 Shares

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 6,917,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $12,797,998.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,859,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,440,371. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 131.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $108,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

