Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $652,900.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $652,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,456.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $624,700.00.

On Monday, July 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $749,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.64 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 505,127 shares of the software’s stock worth $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 271,312 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

