Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $326,450.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $312,350.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $374,550.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

