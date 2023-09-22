Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $326,450.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $312,350.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $374,550.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
