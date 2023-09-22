Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:AYX opened at $36.74 on Monday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

