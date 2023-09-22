Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 64000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

