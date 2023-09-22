American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.06.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
NYSE:AXP opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
