American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

